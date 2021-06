Afraid of what? The letter from Jerry Mathis titled “Republicans are dangerous” must be a joke, claiming that Fox News spreads lies and conspiracy theories in favor of Republicans. Have you ever heard of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc.? All mouthpieces for the Democrats. Just another typical no-common-sense individual who can’t help it, since he was probably indoctrinated by liberal teachers and professors. I tell you what is dangerous, cities such as Chicago, New York, L.A., Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Houston, etc. By the way, they are all run by Democrats.