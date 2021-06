Despite being not invited to the 2020 NFL combine and being drafted in the fourth round at 135 overall last season, Kevin Dotson has made a name for himself in his limited action last season in Pittsburgh. Highly regarded for his physicality as a run blocker coming out of Louisiana, Dotson has garnered the praise of local media thanks to his impressive play as a pass blocker, recording the fifth-highest pass blocking grade assigned to offensive guards last season via Pro Football Focus. While Dotson’s stellar play in pass protection is a good sign for the second-year player likely heading for a starting role at LG, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of Dotson’s key reps in the run game to consider how a full-time role may benefit the offensive line in the ground game heading into 2021.