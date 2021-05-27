Medtronic's quarterly profit surges, as pandemic turnaround continues

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended April 30, 2021. The company reported fourth quarter worldwide revenue of $8.188 billion, an increase of 37 percent as reported and 32 percent on an organic basis, which adjusts for the $241 million benefit of foreign currency translation. The company's fourth quarter results reflect a strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elective procedures that the company experienced in April 2020. Unless otherwise stated, all quarterly revenue growth rates in this press release are stated on an organic basis, which adjusts for the impact of foreign currency translation.