Millions of apps are used by various audiences every single day. An app can quickly become a part of a person's routine if that app provides value. What is it that makes certain apps like candy to people? It turns out it's not an accident. Certain app features make it easier and more satisfying to engage with apps. If you're considering having an app built, it's helpful to know what makes successful apps tick towards your audience.