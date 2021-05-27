Wolf Says He’ll Veto Pro Life Bills

HARRISBURG – Now that the PA House Health Committee approved three pro life bills, Gov. Tom Wolf has made it clear he will veto them. In a statement, Wolf said he has “fought hard against right-wing attempts to limit an individual’s right to make their own health care decisions.” He added, “While members of the legislature continue to play politics around health choices, I will not let the Commonwealth go backwards on reproductive rights or access to health care.” The three bills approved this week were House Bill 118, known as the Unborn Child Decency Act, which would require healthcare facilities to give parents the option of burial or cremation after the death of their unborn child. House Bill 904, known as the Heartbeat Bill, would prohibit an abortion once a baby’s heartbeat is detected. House Bill 1500, known as the Down Syndrome Protection Act, would protect an unborn child from being aborted due to a prenatal diagnosis of possible Down Syndrome.