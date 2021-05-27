Report Released On Wolf Administration Blunder
HARRISBURG (AP) – An investigation into a bureaucratic blunder by the Wolf Administration that scuttled a statewide voter referendum sought by childhood sexual abuse victims found no evidence of a deliberate attempt to derail it. The Office of Inspector General’s report said agents interviewed 22 current and former state employees and reviewed email accounts of nine state officials for any evidence of outside influence or intentional acts. It said Wolf’s Department of State had no internal processes for constitutional amendments. The referendum was on whether to give childhood sexual abuse victims a fresh opportunity to sue their abusers. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid apologized for the additional pain and distress they caused and ensured such a failing will never happen again.wdac.com