Judge Upholds Spanier’s Jail Sentence
HARRISBURG (AP) – A judge has upheld the jail sentence of former Penn State President Graham Spanier, who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago. The judge says Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest. Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.wdac.com