Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Judge Upholds Spanier’s Jail Sentence

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG (AP) – A judge has upheld the jail sentence of former Penn State President Graham Spanier, who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago. The judge says Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest. Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.

wdac.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jail#House Arrest#Administrative Leave#Ap#Penn State#Appeals#Faculty Member#July#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Subpoenas reviewed by Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer lay bare the scope of the federal investigation into Pennsylvania's $64 billion public school pension fund. By Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA, Joseph N. DiStefano/The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Craig R. McCoy/The Philadelphia Inquirer. Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Harrisburg, PADerrick

State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot questions,...
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania’s Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Barletta to Enter Pennsylvania’s GOP Stakes for Governor

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Authorities investigate death of inmate at Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Dauphin County Prison, county officials announced Wednesday. The 37-year-old inmate, whose identity has not yet been released by prison officials, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 3 a.m. by a corrections officer, who immediately summoned medical assistance.
Dauphin County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Primary election 2021: Dauphin County races to watch include CD schools, Harrisburg council

This may be an off-year election, but in many parts of Dauphin County it’s off to a running start. The ballot is packed with an array of candidates for county, municipal, school district and district judge offices for Tuesday’s primary election. The action doesn’t just center on Harrisburg, either, although the ballots for the mayoral, city council and school board races in the city are crammed to bursting.