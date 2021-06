Warriors hire Marymount California University’s Courtney Thomsen to take over athletic department. Midland University, a private, liberal arts college providing relevant academic opportunities and a variety of athletic programs to students, recently announced the hiring of Courtney Thomsen to serve as its new Director of Athletics. Midland has 33 varsity sports and more than 900 athletes that Thomsen will oversee, making it the largest athletic program in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.