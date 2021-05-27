PA Drops Legal Action Against Restaurants Over Pandemic
HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Department of Health has dropped legal action against more than 40 restaurants accused of defying state orders to close indoor dining and maintain social-distancing protocols. The Health Department filed two separate complaints alleging that restaurants were violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions. Wolf had imposed the indoor dining ban in December in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Health Department officials say the pandemic has since eased, with nearly all restrictions to be lifted on Memorial Day.wdac.com