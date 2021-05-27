Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

St. Louis-area hot sauce company to add new products at Schnuck Markets

By Veneta Rizvic
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local hot sauce company has inked a deal to sell its frozen pizzas at St. Louis-area Schnuck Markets stores. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Food Drink#Special Sauce#Lgbtq#Frozen#Company#Pride Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Louis, MOrejournals.com

Poettker Construction breaks ground on new bank in St. Louis market

Farmers and Merchants National Bank, in partnership with the City of O’Fallon and Poettker Construction, broke ground on a new location for the bank on May 18 at 1805 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois, in the St. Louis market. This 4,000-square-foot facility, part of the Four Points Center development,...
Saint Louis, MOrejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of 25,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in St. Louis market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a portfolio made up of a 25,107-square-foot industrial facility and adjacent parking lot in a northern suburb of St. Louis. The industrial building is fully occupied by Carvana Service Center and the parking lot is leased to Amazon Fleet Parking. The portfolio is located at 5651-5701 Phantom Drive in Hazelwood, Missouri.
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Renters getting burned in 'red hot' St. Louis real estate market

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — “It was perfect,” recalls Dee Dixon, thinking of the rental home she knew would be just the right fit for her, her teenage son and their small dog. It would be the perfect place not just to call home, but for a fresh start. Dixon works hard in her administrative job at a local university; she’s proud her two grown children are out on their own. She’s rebuilding her credit, but her score is already decent. She makes a comfortable salary.
Saint Louis, MOrejournals.com

St. Louis’ Pace Properties adds associate

After five years of serving as a property manager for Pace Properties, Madison Graham has joined the St. Louis company’s retail brokerage group as an associate. With her prior experience working with facilities and transaction management on a national retail account, Graham is well equipped to assist her clients with lease administration, facilities management, project management, vendor administration and general operational management. Her clients include private investors, local owners and publicly traded companies.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

On the hunt for a home in St. Louis? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath home in established Blackjack neighborhood! This home has it all....formal Living and Dining Rooms, Cozy Family Room with wood burning fireplace. 3 nice sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout main level. Lower level is spacious and ready for your finishing touches. Walk out leads to a large fenced backyard. Expansive deck is perfect for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage rounds out this great home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debbie Weber, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMzYzNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Ideal investment or primary residence in this 3 bed, 2 bath home in Norwood Manor! The spacious living room offers ample natural light and oak hardwood floors. Three bedrooms have ceiling fans and are serviced by a full hall bath. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and separate dining space. The walk-out lower level offers additional living space with a bar area, rec room, additional bathroom and ample storage. The full fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a patio, a storage shed and lots of grass space. An oversized carport provides covered parking with side entry and access to the rear deck. Some updates include HVAC, roof, electrical panel, vinyl windows & more! Convenient location with quick and easy highway access and near the Ted Jones bike trail. Ferguson-Florissant School District. Ready to go!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Brake, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyNDU3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> If you are looking for historic charm and character, look no further, this is it! This 3,700 square foot home is oozing history and potential. The house sits on a double lot which is super rare in this sought out neighborhood. The seller has poured love into this house over the years and is ready to pass this beautiful home onto the next owner. Walking in, you will love the soaring ceilings of this home and the well maintained historic features such as the functional pocket doors, ornate fireplaces, baseboard/casing/crown molding and huge windows bringing in tons of natural light. The main floor has living, dinning, full bathroom, kitchen and super cool den with built in book cases & sliding ladder! 2nd floor has HUGE master suite with its own living room, full bathroom (tub no shower), back staircase and 2 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms. 2 newer furnaces and water heater (no central AC but easy to add), tuck pointing on this giant house and a new roof were done in 2021<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lauren Risley, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMDExOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 4BR/3BA home in Lindbergh School district. Large white kitchen w/ stainless appliances, corian ctrs, center island and white cabinetry. The bathrm has been renovated as well w/ pedestal sink & adult height toilet. Spacious family rm offers a black slate gas fireplace surrounded by custom built ins. The living rm and dining rm offer additional spaces for entertaining. French doors open off the breakfast rm to a tiered deck/patio where you can enjoy lush plantings & a private backyard. The large master bedrm suite features walk in closet, a Swanstone double vanity, porcelain heated tile floor and shower. The hall bath has been similarly updated with a tub/shower combination. 3 add'l bedrms complete the second floor. The lower level is partially finished with family room w/ built-in shelving, laundry rm and extra storage. You will enjoy entertaining in this fenced level yard with a tiered deck & large patio. Convenient loacation by Grant's Farm, shopping, parks & hwy access.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Raimondo, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyODQ0MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

St. Louis-Area Pools Plan Splashy Comeback This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and, in a drastic shift from 2020's summer kickoff, many public pools will again open for swimming, raft lounging and lifeguard-soaking cannonballs. Dry pools will be a rare sight as pool operators say goodbye to capacity limits, temperature checks and mask requirements put in...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Schnuck Markets Announces Folds of Honor Foundation 'Round Up' at the Register

ST. LOUIS - For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 111 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. This year’s effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Coca-Col Continue Reading
Sarasota, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area skin health company adds six new investors

Sarasota – Omeza LLC, Sarasota, recently announced it closed on the sale of $5 million of convertible notes to 22 current and six new investors. The money will be used to finance commercial operations for the Omeza collagen matrix wound treatment kit. The kit is designed to generate more equitable access and better outcomes for patients, improve workflows and profits for care sites, and lower total cost of care.
CelebritiesFood & Wine

Hot Sauce Marketing Is So Aggro, But the Community Behind It Is Surprisingly Sweet

A couple apartments ago, I found a vial of Kiss The Devil Spray among the condiments that a roommate had left behind upon moving out. Kiss The Devil Spray checks all the boxes, hot-sauce-branding-wise: scarlet font, leering devil on the label to suggest sinfulness, an explicit warning never to spray the stuff in your eye or nose. Curious, I unscrewed the top, dabbed a couple drops onto my tongue, and zipped pell-mell around my kitchen for the next 30 straight minutes, gobbling milk, maple syrup, water, anything I could think of that might smother the fire.
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

St. Louis Regional Feightway Q2 2021 Industrial Market Report

Spec Activity Rivals Pre-Pandemic Levels While Construction Rebounds. As global and domestic markets recalibrate in the pandemic recovery environment, it has never been clearer just how important freight logistics and a healthy supply chain are to keep the economy moving. Demand for distribution space continues to grow, and a new report released by the St. Louis Regional Freightway reveals the southwestern Illinois and eastern Missouri region is rebounding from the uncertainty of 2020 and is well positioned to assist distributors and developers meet that demand. The St. Louis Regional Real Estate Market Indicators & Workforce report focuses solely on bulk industrial buildings that are vital to the freight and logistics supply chain. The data highlights the strong market fundamentals in the St. Louis region, recent trends in construction and development, and the latest labor figures that demonstrate the presence of a highly skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of the bi-state region’s robust supply chain logistics, distribution and manufacturing industries.