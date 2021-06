The last time June Beallor saw the Auschwitz survivor Irene Zisblatt, they watched Sex and the City together. That was 20 years ago. Beallor is one of the producers behind The Last Days, the Oscar-winning 1998 documentary executive produced by Steven Spielberg about the Hungarian Jewish experience during the Holocaust, that has now been remastered and re-released on Netflix. Zisblatt, who escaped from Auschwitz as a teen, is one of the film’s subjects. The 91-year-old is also a big fan of Sex and the City. Her favourite character is Carrie Bradshaw, the fashion columnist played by Sarah Jessica Parker, because “she was always looking for the next thing”.