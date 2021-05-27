Lg 77cxpua oled $3096.99 + $300 gift card

Amazon’s shopping day extravaganza is coming up. Prime Day has been announced for June 21-22. You can prepare for it by loading up on a $40 Prime Day eGift Card. Doing so will net you a free $10 credit to your account. You can send the gift card to anyone including yourself. The credit will appear two days after the gift card purchase which will result in a net gain of 25% of the gift card purchase price. You have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of this offer and there are some other fine print details you may want to read up on, but if you follow the instructions on the page, you should be good to go.