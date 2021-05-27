Memorial Day Closures in Washington
As Memorial Day approaches, Washington residents should be aware of closures happening in observance of the federal holiday. Washington County offices, Washington City Hall, and the Washington Public Library will all be closed on Monday. Washington residents are advised that garbage pickup will be delayed by one day all next week. Washington County Mini Bus will not be operating, and WCDC Can Redemption and Shredding Center and the Washington County Extension and Outreach office will both be closed. Post offices will be closed and most banking institutions as well.www.kciiradio.com