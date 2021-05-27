Cancel
Penn State York student wins University Libraries award

Cover picture for the articleWorking at the Lee R. Glatfelter Library at Penn State York is something Madison Forbes has done since the summer before the official start of her freshman year at Penn State York as part of the Pathways to Success Summer Start (PaSSS) program. Forbes, who just completed her junior year, has been recognized with an Outstanding Student Employee Award – Student Leadership Award, a University-wide recognition given by Penn State University Libraries.

