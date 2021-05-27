Conversations: Scott Ellsworth, "The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice"
On this edition of Conversations, Scott Ellsworth talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice.” Ellsworth is a New York Times bestselling author, who has also written about American history for “The New York Times,” “The Washington Post,” and the “Los Angeles Times.” Formerly a historian at the Smithsonian Institution, he is also the author of “The World Beneath Their Feet” and “Death in a Promised Land,” his groundbreaking account of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.kansaspublicradio.org