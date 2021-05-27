Conversations: Scott Ellsworth, "The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice"

Monday marks 100 years since a white mob burned Black Wall Street to the ground during an attack on the affluent Black business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The economic impact set descendents of Greenwood's Black community back for generations. CBS News' Danya Bacchus, a descendant of survivors of the massacre, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on how Tulsa is commemorating the tragedy. Later, national race and ethnicity writer for The Associated Press, Aaron Morrison, discusses the lasting damage and the ongoing debate over reparations. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​