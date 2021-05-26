[Series Review] SWEET TOOTH
SWEET TOOTH is a new series from Netflix, based on the DC Comic series of the same name written by Jeff Lemire. The series stars Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Christian Convery (Gus), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), with James Brolin (Narrator) and Will Forte (Father/Pubba). Jim Mickle (Stakeland, Cold In July) serves as co-showrunner with Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and the series is produced by Team Downey: Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell.www.nightmarishconjurings.com