[Series Review] SWEET TOOTH

Sweet Tooth is Netflix’s next big hit, and if it’s not, it should be. The series, which lands on the streaming service June 4th, is adapted from a comic series of the same name. The story takes place ten years after a deadly virus outbreak. The world is in shambles and the majority of the human population has died off. Coincidentally, a strange phenomenon is occurring at the same time of the virus outbreak; nearly all children are being born as animal-human hybrids. This is where our hero, Gus, comes in. Born as a human-deer hybrid, he must fight to survive in a world wrought with danger. Ten years after “the sick” first occurred, the surviving humans hunt hybrids, blaming them for the virus that destroyed the world as they knew it.