PAWS & More Seeking Matching Dollars to Help Emotionally Damaged, Abused Dogs
PAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington is nearing the halfway mark of its dollar matching fundraiser to support emotionally damaged or abused dogs. A family has pledged to match $3,500 raised by the community to go toward the newly founded Bea’s Fund, named in honor of a dog they adopted from the shelter who had little human contact and medical care before she was rescued. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says the dollars in Bea’s Fund will be spent to provide professional training and support for these sorts of dogs, of which the shelter recently took in six in a group of 20 that were found living in a forest in Missouri after their owner died, “All of the dogs were in poor condition, they suffered from pretty severe mange. They also had some other tick-borne illnesses that they were suffering from and from some upper respiratory. All very treatable illnesses but definitely needed to have that treatment.”www.kciiradio.com