Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

PAWS & More Seeking Matching Dollars to Help Emotionally Damaged, Abused Dogs

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington is nearing the halfway mark of its dollar matching fundraiser to support emotionally damaged or abused dogs. A family has pledged to match $3,500 raised by the community to go toward the newly founded Bea’s Fund, named in honor of a dog they adopted from the shelter who had little human contact and medical care before she was rescued. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says the dollars in Bea’s Fund will be spent to provide professional training and support for these sorts of dogs, of which the shelter recently took in six in a group of 20 that were found living in a forest in Missouri after their owner died, “All of the dogs were in poor condition, they suffered from pretty severe mange. They also had some other tick-borne illnesses that they were suffering from and from some upper respiratory. All very treatable illnesses but definitely needed to have that treatment.”

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Society
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Paws#Charity#Shelter Dogs#Medical Care#Medical Treatment#Community Care#Bea S Fund#Pretty Severe Mange#Fundraiser#Living#Matching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
News Break
Charities
Related
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

PAWS & More Animal Shelter Offers Dog Day Adventure Appointments

Would you like to spend your afternoons with a canine friend without the commitment?. PAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington offers its Dog Day Adventures program for the public to take one of their dogs out for a trip to the park, Kewash Nature Trail, or even your home to give their pooches time to spend out of their kennel and out in the world. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says there are even some businesses in Washington that welcome dogs as well, “Just allowing these animals to have some quality extended time out of their kennel is so rewarding and enriching and it’s easy to do, there’s really not a lot of restrictions. The big one is just making sure we just really want it to be time with you and the animal. We don’t want it to interact with your pets at home. So you do need to be able to if you’re going to go home with the animal and watch a movie if it’s a rainy afternoon, we just want to make sure that you’re able to have your pets separated from our shelter animal.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

The largest need for blood donations is typically the summer when schools that host blood drives are out of session, and the need is especially apparent during the current pandemic. Impact Life, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, lost around 32,000 units of blood in 2020 due...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Lending Hands Adult Day Center Closing

Lending Hands Adult Day Center announced Friday that they will be closing its doors. Washington County’s sole adult day provider will be closing effective July 30th at the latest, according to Halcyon House officials. Halcyon House’s home healthcare offerings, operated out of the Lending Hands location, will continue to operate without changes. Halcyon House Executive Director Chris Marshall says, “The decision to close Lending Hands was a difficult one; when we were able to reopen last year following the state-mandated closure due to COVID, we worked for several months to increase revenue and decrease expenses with the intent of staying open.” She adds that they sought a partnership as well, but that unfortunately did not come to fruition.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Proclaim Mental Health Month

A proclamation for Mental Health Month will be read during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of an animal confinement feeding operation in Highland Township, personnel change requests from the secondary roads and conservation departments, acknowledgement of a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant application, and approval of an Iowa Department of Transportation Washington County budget amendment.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Police Department Celebrates Police Officer Week, Officer Memorial Day

The Washington Police Department has been shining the spotlight on its officers for National Police Week. The department has been posting photos and bios for each of their officers on their Facebook page, which Chief Jim Lester says was inspired by the feedback received from their community input survey they conducted earlier this year and discussions with their police community advisory committee on how to better engage with the community, “Like I’ve told the city council and told the community several times before, we’ve got a great police department. The officers here are professional, they’re dedicated to their community, they do an awesome job communicating with the public and responding to the calls for service. They handle crisis incidents, they do an excellent job with those responses, and I couldn’t work with a better group of guys.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Public Library Celebrating Star Wars Throughout May

May 4th is widely considered as a Star Wars holiday but the franchise is being celebrated all month long at the Washington Public Library. The library is holding a drawing/coloring contest for those in preschool through 12th grade to draw or color their favorite Star Wars character or superhero. Sheets can be picked up at the library, and drawings must be submitted by May 30th. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories including a grand prize stormtrooper helmet. The idea and prizes were given by Walt’s Trooper Factory and Stormtrooper TK-61472, who has also put up a display of autographed comic books and Star Wars memorabilia in the library’s foyer case.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/14/2021) Andy Dahl

On today’s program we’re talking with Washington Tree Committee Member Andy Dahl about their annual tree giveaway happening at 8 a.m. tomorrow at the southeast entrance of the Washington County Fairgrounds. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com

Tree Giveaway, Plant Sale at Washington County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Washington County Fairgrounds is the place to be tomorrow for local plant lovers. The Washington Tree Committee will be holding a drive-through tree giveaway and the Washington County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale both starting at 8 a.m. One tree will be given per household, with 170 trees in 15 different species being offered, made possible by the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Those participating in the giveaway are asked to enter only from the campground road far southeast entrance. The tree committee also advises the public to contact Iowa One Call (1-800-292-8989) before you dig for your tree.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Awards 27 Spring Small Grants, With a Surprise

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”
Washington, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Library Honored For Service to Patrons with Challenges

In a year where so many businesses (including libraries) had to close (temporarily or permanently) or shift the way they operated for the safety of patrons and the community, it's been a rare feat for one library in Iowa to be able to expand their services, and the Library of Congress in Washington recently took notice. The Iowa Library for the Blind and Print Disabled in Des Moines was named the institution's Library of the Year.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Matching Donation Fundraiser Underway for PAWS & More Animal Shelter

As PAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington raised $7,000 with its Jordan’s Way livestream fundraiser in March, they seek to gain the same dollar amount with a new matching challenge. Shelter Director Amber Talbot shares that a family has pledged a $3,500 matching donation for what is titled “Bea’s...
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington for Justice Fundraising for Fourth of July Meal Kits

A local organization is continuing on the success of their holiday meal kit project last December with another offering this Fourth of July. Washington for Justice’s inaugural meal kit program raised over $3,000 to provide 63 kits for families throughout Washington County to make a traditional Midwestern or Latinx-style meal. Washington for Justice Director Meredith Henderson says they are now collecting monetary donations to offer meal kits this summer, as food insecurity is year round, “I’m still blown away at the generosity of our community for our holiday meal kits. That was amazing and shows that the need is there and the desire to help our community is there as well.”
kciiradio.com

Community Event-Filled Mother’s Day Weekend in Washington

The city of Washington was packed with events this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day or spend time with other loved ones. The weekend teed off with Main Street Washington’s Main Street Masters: Putt Putt Tournament around the downtown square Friday night, and continued with the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run hosted by the Washington Community School District and YMCA of Washington County Saturday morning. Then came the inaugural spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s craft fair, which brought visitors near and far to enjoy over 80 vendor booths, Mother’s Day kids crafts, and a mother-daughter fashion show at Central Park. The weather held up until Saturday afternoon when the rain came and cancelled the Corn Country Cruisers event in the downtown square. Upcoming events to look forward to in the city of Washington include the start of the farmer’s market season on May 20th, and Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest in Central Park on May 21st.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisor Becomes Published Author

A local elected official has recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a published author. Washington County District Four Supervisor Stan Stoops has recently published a book of 23 short stories titled, “Good Days & Better Days.” These are all true stories from Stoops’ life, and he shares that he got to work on putting together the book a couple years ago when he went on an 11-day kayaking trip down the Skunk River, “And I kept a journal and I farmed that journal out to a few folks and there were two people who made the same comment when they read the journal and they said ‘I felt like I was there.’ That was good encouragement, I thought maybe I can write an interesting story.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Convicted of Lesser Charge in Washington County

A Mount Pleasant man recently pleaded guilty to an amended charge in Washington County. Court documents show that 29-year-old Nicholas Wesley Hill was convicted of trespassing – first offense, a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $260 fine with a 15% surcharge. Hill was also found to not have the reasonable ability to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees. Hill was originally charged with second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony, for a February 23rd incident. Hill attempted to grab the door handle to enter a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Washington residence with a one-year-old infant inside the vehicle. The victim stated she told Hill to leave and called 911. Hill also had active arrest warrants in Henry and Linn counties.
Washington, IAKCRG.com

8-year-old turns art celebrating diversity into a way to give back

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 8-year-old Sadie Paul has turned a passion for painting into a message worth sharing. “Whatever anybody looks like, I think they should be treated equally and not everybody thinks that way,” she said. It all started when she painted a rainbow of different skin colors and...