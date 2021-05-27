PAWS & More Seeking Matching Dollars to Help Emotionally Damaged, Abused Dogs

Would you like to spend your afternoons with a canine friend without the commitment?. PAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington offers its Dog Day Adventures program for the public to take one of their dogs out for a trip to the park, Kewash Nature Trail, or even your home to give their pooches time to spend out of their kennel and out in the world. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says there are even some businesses in Washington that welcome dogs as well, “Just allowing these animals to have some quality extended time out of their kennel is so rewarding and enriching and it’s easy to do, there’s really not a lot of restrictions. The big one is just making sure we just really want it to be time with you and the animal. We don’t want it to interact with your pets at home. So you do need to be able to if you’re going to go home with the animal and watch a movie if it’s a rainy afternoon, we just want to make sure that you’re able to have your pets separated from our shelter animal.”