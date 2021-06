The BCCI in its SGM meeting on Saturday announced that the second half of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE. The dates for the UAE leg is between September 17 to October 10 where the remaining 31 games including the playoffs and the final will be played. Meanwhile ahead of the start of the second half, two-time IPL winners KKR are in a spot of bother. With ECB announcing that they will not send its players for the second half of the season, they will miss their regular skipper Eoin Morgan. They will also miss Pat Cummins who was a potential replacement for Morgan for the leadership role.