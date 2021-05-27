Cancel
Borderlands 3 Upcoming Cross-Play Update Will Not Support PlayStation Consoles

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Borderlands 3 update is releasing in the near future on all platforms, introducing a highly requested feature that sadly will not be supported on PlayStation consoles. Today, Gearbox Software's Randy Pitchford confirmed that an upcoming update will introduce cross-play support across all platforms. Sadly, PlayStation consoles will not be supported, due to the publisher asking the developer to remove support for the Sony's consoles.

