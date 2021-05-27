Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Photos: St. Louis princesses party on

By Sara Diggins
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwirling dresses and gemstones colored the Gordon family's Swansea, Illinois backyard on Saturday May 22, 2021 as princess actresses Chrissy Watkins and Elizabeth Nolting made 6-year-old Ariana Gordon's birthday party one to remember. The two princesses, from St. Louis Princess Parties, spent half an hour singing, dancing and chatting with...

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
City
Swansea, IL
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Illinois Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Princesses#Dance Moves#Dance Party#Twirling Dresses#Singing#Illinois Backyard#Gemstones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

Area high school students compete for nearly $50,000 in cash awards, prizes and college scholarships in the 11th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, filmed at the Fox Theatre and broadcast on KETC. Among the finalists are singers, dancers, musicians and an acrobat. The acts were directed by Tony Parise. Judges include actor Ken Page, singer Denise Thimes and dancer Antonio Douthit-Boyd. By Calvin Wilson.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Ballet: ‘Live!’

When 7:30 p.m. May 29, 2:30 p.m. May 30 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $23-$35 • More info stlouisballet.org. St. Louis Ballet returns to live, in-person performance with limited seating. “Live!” includes works by George Balanchine...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Police reform activists gather in St. Louis to remember George Floyd

About four different activist groups, led by Defund. Re-envision. Transform gathered at Poelker Park in downtown St. Louis for a community vigil on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis to honor Floyd and all victims of police violence. Parents of people killed by police spoke and the names of people killed by police were read aloud one by one.
Saint Louis, MOkzimksim.com

St. Louis Dome Vaccination Ends

One of the biggest mass vaccination events in St. Louis area will be closing up shop in the next week. Bill Wise reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Is Loving This Video Clip of Words We Can't Pronounce

If you’re down for a laugh, you have to check out the videos from local “Comedian/Musician/Model” Wag Da Vinci. He lovingly mocks St. Louis for all of our weird proclivities and pronunciations and he does it all in a warm, hilarious way. His recent video on Instagram, captioned, “Words PEOPLE...
RecipesTODAY.com

St. Louis-Style Ribs

You can’t beat a classic when it comes to barbecue. All these traditionally St. Louis-style ribs need is a simple rub and spicy-sweet glaze to complement the fall-off-the-bone tender meat. Preparation. 1. Rub ribs with grapeseed oil and season front and back of ribs with your favorite rub. Allow rub...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Kent Sanders

The 3 Best Places to Get Steak in St. Louis

You're craving a really good steak. Or maybe you just want to get out of the house (who isn't?). It might even be time to celebrate a special day like an anniversary or a birthday. Whatever the reason, I'm going to share with you the three best steakhouses in St. Louis. You have a lot of great options here in town, so I've narrowed it down for you.
East Saint Louis, ILNews-Democrat

East St. Louis has a rich musical history. It deserves to be celebrated

In the late 1950s, a teenager by the name of Anna Mae Bullock visited the now-defunct Manhattan Club at 1312 Broadway in East St. Louis. She had recently moved to St. Louis, Missouri, from Brownsville, Tennessee, to live with her mom after the passing of her grandmother. Bullock, along with her older sister, frequented clubs in the area, but it was at the Manhattan where she became enthralled by the popular rock group Kings of Rhythm and its ostensibly charming band leader.
Alan JacksonBay News 9

Coachella and Stagecoach announce dates for April 2022

Coachella is set to make its return with dates officially set for April 2022. Weekend one will take place on April 15-17 with weekend two set for the following weekend of April 22-24. The iconic festival, which was last held in 2019, was among the most high-profile SoCal events to...
Coachella, CAYour EDM

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Locks in Dates for 2022

After much planning and rescheduling, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has finally and officially locked in dates for 2022. Weekend one takes place over April 15 – 17 and weekend two over April 22 – 24 as the iconic music festival returns to Indio, California for the first time since 2019. Advance tickets for Coachella go on sale this Friday.
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
Missouri StateComplex

Missouri Rapper and Visual Artist VNZA Fatally Shot at Lake of the Ozarks

Missouri rapper, visual artist, and videographer VNZA was shot and killed at a busy waterfront bar at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Kansas City Star reports. 27-year-old VNZA (born Vonza Watson) was shot in the chest shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the Lazy Gators waterfront venue, authorities say. When police arrived, they found an injured Watson, and the shooter had already fled. Watson was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Hit List: 6 New Restaurants To Try This June

June marks the first full month when mask mandates are no longer enforced by St. Louis and St. Louis County governments. That leaves restaurants — recently allowed to return to full capacity and regular hours — navigating new territory. Most food and drink establishments are now allowing their vaccinated patrons...
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: May 2021

As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the board and vaccinations become widely available, the St. Louis restaurant scene is continuing to grow. Many restaurants have reopened for business after brief closures, such as Small Batch in Midtown and BEAST Butcher and Block, which returned to The Grove with new sandwiches on its menu, while a few brand-new spots including Amy's Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites and the hotly awaited Golden Hoosier have debuted new concepts.