Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
University, FL

Surprise Surprise: University Of Central Florida Hands Out Degrees In ‘Leftism’

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFHWS_0aDAsTuR00

Woke goes with college like peanut butter goes with jelly.

But now the University of Central Florida will give you a degree in Social Justice Warrioring – literally.

According to The Federalist, UCF has begun offering a grad-school certificate in “Social Justice in Public Service.”

The description of the program says it “seeks to develop leaders who can influence policy to create social justice.”

“Students will obtain a theoretical background in social justice, exploring topics such as human rights, income distribution, and the role of markets. Students will understand factors that contribute to inequity among various groups, with a focus on providing a theoretical background and methods to analyze social justice issues in public service.”

“They will understand principles of social justice,” it continues, “as they apply to government and the nonprofit sector in education, health, transportation, and housing policy domains among others.”

That’s what we need. More supposedly apolitical, yet deep down really liberal, government bureaucrats leaning even further to the left.

The madness doesn’t’ stop there.

The UCF journalism school now offers courses to teach aspiring Bob Woodwards “social innovation and activism.”

Again, American journalism needs more liberals like Bill Gates needs more allegation of naked pool-party romps.

Returning to the wokesters in public service, The Hill analyzed presidential campaign contributions in 2016 from federal workers and found that 95 percent went to Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, two years earlier, a pair of Indiana University professors released a study that showed just 7 percent of journalists openly declared themselves Republicans.

That rate was a third of what it had been a decade earlier.

Suffice to say, it would be a fair bet that when 2024 comes rolling around, both of those numbers – 5 percent political contributions, 7 percent journos – would shrink even further for Republicans.

But leave it to UCF to saturate an already waterlogged market.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
University, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leftism#Degree Courses#University Of Florida#College Students#Federalist#Ucf#Republicans#American Journalism#Support Journalism#Principles#Social Justice Issues#Housing Policy Domains#Social Justice Warrioring#Government Bureaucrats#Policy#Inequity#Suffice#Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Florida Leads Budget

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Leads state budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget totaled $101.5 billion and includes $169 million in tax relief. The Governor vetoed $1.5 billion in total spending, including $1.35 billion from federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “While...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Biological Men From Competing In Women’s Sports

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday banning biological males from women’s sports. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act prohibits biological males from participating in athletic teams or sports designated for female students and requires that a student’s school or institution “request a certain health examination and consent form or other statement from the student’s health care provider to verify the student’s biological sex under certain circumstances.”
Sarasota, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Doctor Makes List of America's Top Doctors

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa . Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Doctor Joshua Kreithen, MD Makes List of America's Top Doctors. SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa explains that each year, America's top doctors are nominated and selected by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., is America's No. 1 trusted source for identifying the country's best doctors. This year, Joshua Kreithen of Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa was named one of these top Castle Connolly Top Doctors.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

ORLANDO FLORIDA REALTOR® DAVID ZECKSER EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — As a Military Relocation Professional Agent, in Florida, the Nation’s most Veteran-Friendly State, David is there to help you find the best location, the best home value, and conventional or VA financing to meet your needs. Think of him as your Recon Platoon. If you start working with David months before your separation date, when the truck picks up your household goods on base, your family can already be on their way to their new home in Florida. Because you cannot get away to handle all the details, he’s been there, done that, and will find a way to get it done.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Files Amicus Brief In Defense of Federal Prescription Drug Importation Rule

Today, at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) filed an Amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) final rule implementing Section 804 of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, to facilitate the importation of prescription drugs, based in part off Florida’s 2019 importation concept paper.
College SportsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Woke Pressure’ Strengthened DeSantis Decision To Ban Biological Males From Women’s Sports, Spox Says

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to sign a bill banning biological males from women’s sports was “strengthened” by pressure from woke corporations like the NCAA, the governor’s press secretary told the Daily Caller News Foundation. DeSantis signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Tuesday, legislation that prohibits biological males...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. FootGolf Open Championship To Be Played On Reunion’s Nicklaus Course in Kissimmee, Florida, June 4-6.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The anticipation is building for this week’s U.S. FootGolf Open and the American FootGolf League (AFGL) returning to Reunion Resort for three days of intense competition on the Nicklaus Course, Friday-Sunday, June 4-6. 120 of the world’s best players representing Argentina, Brazil,...
ElectionsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Democrats Prevail In New Mexico Special Election

New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury won the special election to succeed now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland over her Republican opponent, according to preliminary results. Stansbury, an environmental consultant first elected in 2018, beat fellow state Rep. Mark Moores to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District by almost 25 points,...
Nevada StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Nevada Bill Would Knock Iowa From Being The First Presidential Primary State

The Nevada legislature passed a bill Monday seeking to make the state the first in the country to hold its presidential primary. If adopted, it would upend a decades-long political tradition that saw Iowa and New Hampshire go first and second during primary season respectively. The change would likely result in pushback from Iowa and New Hampshire in order to keep their coveted spots.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CUBIX AMONG TOP MOBILE APPDEVELOPMENT COMPANIES IN FLORIDA |JUNE 2021

FLORIDA, WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CUBIX AMONG TOP MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES IN FLORIDA |JUNE 2021Cubix Listed in ‘Top App Development Firms’ category by Appdevelopmentcompanies.co based on hourly cost, company strength, and work experience. Florida, 01 June 2021 –Cubix has once again been listed as a top app development company in Florida.
Miramar, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

All Claims Solutions, Top Miramar & Weston Florida Public Adjusters, Announces Update to Water Damage Claims Page

All Claims Solutions is a team of best-in-class public adjusters serving Weston, Miramar, and cities throughout Broward County Florida. MIRAMAR, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — All Claims Solutions, an team of expert Miramar & Weston Florida public adjusters, is proud to announce an update to its page on water damage insurance claims. Water damage from a leaking or burst pipe can create hazardous health conditions for occupants. A property damage claim may need the support of a top insurance adjuster for a swift reimbursement.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

MiArte Prints Art Murals Across Southwestern Florida

Embraces The Wall Printer to bring art to walls, ceilings, airport hangers. NAPLES, FL, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Floridians are seeing more beauty these days, thanks to a new Naples company called MiArte. Owners Maribel and Freddys Ortiz have purchased The Wall Printer, a vertical printer that prints murals on almost any surface. The business, founded in 2020, ramped up quickly and has already printed art on more than 25 walls, windows, ceilings and even airport hangers.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Restflix Has a Growth Spurt, Announces Crowdfunding Campaign

The science-backed streaming service that has revolutionized the sleep-aid market is in need of funds for product innovation and international expansion efforts. SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Restflix, a science-backed streaming service named the ‘Best Sleep App to Drift off to’ by Livestrong, has announced its new crowdfunding campaign created to help fund the company’s massive growth. Featured on CNN, Rachael Ray, Entrepreneur, Good Morning America and more, there are increasing demands for access to the app all over the world, for which the company will need outside capital.