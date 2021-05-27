Surprise Surprise: University Of Central Florida Hands Out Degrees In ‘Leftism’

Woke goes with college like peanut butter goes with jelly.

But now the University of Central Florida will give you a degree in Social Justice Warrioring – literally.

According to The Federalist, UCF has begun offering a grad-school certificate in “Social Justice in Public Service.”

The description of the program says it “seeks to develop leaders who can influence policy to create social justice.”

“Students will obtain a theoretical background in social justice, exploring topics such as human rights, income distribution, and the role of markets. Students will understand factors that contribute to inequity among various groups, with a focus on providing a theoretical background and methods to analyze social justice issues in public service.”

“They will understand principles of social justice,” it continues, “as they apply to government and the nonprofit sector in education, health, transportation, and housing policy domains among others.”

That’s what we need. More supposedly apolitical, yet deep down really liberal, government bureaucrats leaning even further to the left.

The madness doesn’t’ stop there.

The UCF journalism school now offers courses to teach aspiring Bob Woodwards “social innovation and activism.”

Again, American journalism needs more liberals like Bill Gates needs more allegation of naked pool-party romps.

Returning to the wokesters in public service, The Hill analyzed presidential campaign contributions in 2016 from federal workers and found that 95 percent went to Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, two years earlier, a pair of Indiana University professors released a study that showed just 7 percent of journalists openly declared themselves Republicans.

That rate was a third of what it had been a decade earlier.

Suffice to say, it would be a fair bet that when 2024 comes rolling around, both of those numbers – 5 percent political contributions, 7 percent journos – would shrink even further for Republicans.

But leave it to UCF to saturate an already waterlogged market.

