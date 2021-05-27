Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Man Arrested After Striking Daughter With A Slice Of Pizza

By Mike Jenkins
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkAAZ_0aDAsR8z00

A Florida man was arrested after striking his daughter in the face with a slice of pizza, according to deputies.

On Sunday, May 23, at around 3:50 pm, Indian River County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence for a disturbance between a father and daughter.

Deputies say upon arrival, the victim, Kristin Worden a 20-year-old female, had “what looked to be tomato sauce on the left side of her face.”

The victim told police that her father, Tyler Worden, 41, came to her home Sunday afternoon to drop pizza off, but when she told Tyler that she was not feeling well and asked him to leave, Tyler refused and began arguing with her.

Deputies say that when Tyler stepped outside of the threshold of the front door, Kristen began to shut the door behind him, and that’s when pepperoni started flying.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tyler turned around and threw a slice of pizza at Kristin, striking her in the face. Kristin continued yelling at Tyler, telling him to leave, but he refused and Kristin called 911.

Deputies arrived at the residence and questioned Tyler, who admitted throwing the pizza, but said he thought the door was shut behind him.

Deputies say that they “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Tyler’s breath.”

Tyler was taken into custody and transported to the Indian River County Jail charged with was arrested for battery.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 189 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Front Man#Tomato Sauce#Left Side#County Police#Daughter#Pepperoni#Home#County Sheriff#Face#Flying#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Sarasota ‘Break-In’ Shooting Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct a shooting investigation. At 11:04 p.m., deputies were called to 4180 47th Street to assist the Fire Department with a medical call regarding 29-year-old Aaron Pischer, 29. According to Pischer’s family, Aaron experienced recent mental health issues and...
Sumter County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

47-Year-Old Miami Man Killed In Sumter County I-75 Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla.- A 47-year-old Miami man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 around 7:30 pm Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-75 near milepost 332 in the center and inside lanes. The driver in the center lane failed to keep his SUV in the lane, entered the inside lane, and collided with the right rear of the second vehicle.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Hit And Run Driver That Crashed Into Pasco CycleBar

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on the driver and vehicle that crashed into the CycleBar and fled the scene, in Pasco County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling southbound, around 12:30 am Wednesday, in the parking lot at 8918 Strength Avenue and collided with the CycleBar. After impacting the structure, troopers say the vehicle reversed back into the parking lot and fled the crash scene.
Lutz, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

High-Speed Crash In Lutz Kills Wesley Chapel And Zephyrhills Man

LUTZ, Fla. – A high-speed crash that happened around 3:25 am Tuesday, claimed the life of two men according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US-41, south of County Line Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car entered the center median and collided with a tree before rotating and stopping in the inside lane with the engine block separating from the car and landing in the northbound lanes.
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Police: Neo-Nazi Arrested After Plot For Mass Shooting Thwarted By Law Enforcement In Texas

Law enforcement arrested an alleged neo-Nazi who was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas a local police department announced Sunday. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. Law enforcement, including local police and the FBI, investigated Blevins for a week to confirm his association with extremist ideologies.
Garfield Heights, OHPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead, Four Injured In Ohio Memorial Day Block Party Shooting

One person died and four others were injured in a shooting at a block party in Garfield Heights, Ohio, Monday night, according to law enforcement officials. A Memorial Day block party was coming to an end when an argument resulted in an individual opening fire into a crowd in a street in front of a house, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department’s initial investigation, Cleveland 19 reported.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Arrested And Charged In Texas, Stealing Ventilators Intended For Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients In El Salvador

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, a/k/a “Guajiro,” 42, was arrested last week in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment charging him with stealing 192 U.S. government-owned medical ventilators worth about three million dollars. According to court documents, the ventilators were heading to a COVID-19 intensive care facility in El Salvador...