Florida Man Arrested After Striking Daughter With A Slice Of Pizza

A Florida man was arrested after striking his daughter in the face with a slice of pizza, according to deputies.

On Sunday, May 23, at around 3:50 pm, Indian River County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence for a disturbance between a father and daughter.

Deputies say upon arrival, the victim, Kristin Worden a 20-year-old female, had “what looked to be tomato sauce on the left side of her face.”

The victim told police that her father, Tyler Worden, 41, came to her home Sunday afternoon to drop pizza off, but when she told Tyler that she was not feeling well and asked him to leave, Tyler refused and began arguing with her.

Deputies say that when Tyler stepped outside of the threshold of the front door, Kristen began to shut the door behind him, and that’s when pepperoni started flying.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tyler turned around and threw a slice of pizza at Kristin, striking her in the face. Kristin continued yelling at Tyler, telling him to leave, but he refused and Kristin called 911.

Deputies arrived at the residence and questioned Tyler, who admitted throwing the pizza, but said he thought the door was shut behind him.

Deputies say that they “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Tyler’s breath.”

Tyler was taken into custody and transported to the Indian River County Jail charged with was arrested for battery.

