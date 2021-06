Q: Does it really matter if I buy an overvalued stock, as long as it eventually grows in value? I'm buying for the long term, after all. – F.H., Ardmore, Indiana. A: Ideally, we should buy stocks that seem undervalued, as they offer a margin of safety. Buying overvalued stocks can be risky, as they might drop closer to their intrinsic value at any time, especially over the short term. Yes, over the long term, the intrinsic value of healthy and growing companies will grow. But it's still possible to simply pay too much for a stock.