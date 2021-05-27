When You Buy Broad U.S. Indexes, Your Exposure Is Not Broad
Most pundits believe Tech’s leadership run is done, claiming vaccine rollouts, re-openings, rising interest rates and looming inflation drive the nails in its coffin. They point to Tech’s year-to-date lag globally versus areas like Energy and Financials—arguing that trend will last. Maybe! But I think it is all just a countertrend head fake before Tech’s roll resumes. Regardless, these swings offer a key lesson: Investing in any single country or region—big or small—carries hidden sector decisions. To truly diversify, you must think globally. Always! Here is why.www.realclearmarkets.com