When You Buy Broad U.S. Indexes, Your Exposure Is Not Broad

By Ken Fisher
realclearmarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost pundits believe Tech’s leadership run is done, claiming vaccine rollouts, re-openings, rising interest rates and looming inflation drive the nails in its coffin. They point to Tech’s year-to-date lag globally versus areas like Energy and Financials—arguing that trend will last. Maybe! But I think it is all just a countertrend head fake before Tech’s roll resumes. Regardless, these swings offer a key lesson: Investing in any single country or region—big or small—carries hidden sector decisions. To truly diversify, you must think globally. Always! Here is why.

www.realclearmarkets.com
