Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Some Day There May Be a Debt Crisis, So Sell Federal Assets Now

By Veronique de Rugy
realclearmarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, economists have been debating the best way to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. The fear is that we may soon cross over to a point of no return that inevitably leads to some form of debt crisis. However, in recent years, a growing number of economists and commentators have come to believe that the debt doesn’t matter. Thanks to permanent low interest rates and low inflationary risks, we can disregard the debt and achieve low unemployment and high output.

www.realclearmarkets.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Reinhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Government Debt#U S Debt#Imf#U S Debt#Private Debt#U S Interest Rates#Hoover Institution#Discourse Magazine#Americans#Imf#Federal Assets#Debt Levels#Interest Payments#Bond Market Investors#Foreign Investors#Government Spending#U S Inflation#Foreign Demand#Foreign Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Related
Economymacaubusiness.com

Cabo Verde: Government to ask IMF for support on external debt relief

The Cape Verdean government intends to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new technical support programme for external debt relief of 1.68 billion euros, to free up financial resources for post-pandemic economic recovery. “The government intends to continue to rely on the IMF for a new PCI [Policy...
Economyetftrends.com

Federal Reserve Set to Sell Off Bond ETFs It Amassed in 2020

The Federal Reserve went on a massive bond-buying spree that included purchases of bond exchange traded funds (ETFs) at the height of the pandemic last year. Now, the Fed looks to sell off these assets. “The Federal Reserve will soon begin selling off the corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds it...
BusinessBloomberg

Bond Traders Settle In for Calm Summer, Whatever Inflation Does

Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases. Benchmark bond yields for U.S. Treasuries and their Australian equivalents have fallen to roughly three-month lows, while those...
Businessomahanews.net

India's GDP estimated to grow at 8.3 pc, says World Bank

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Economic growth in South Asian countries is expected to rebound to a stronger-than-expected 6.8 per cent in 2021 and India's GDP is predicted to grow at 8.3 per cent, according to the latest World Bank report on global economy recovery post Covid-19 pandemic. In its...
U.S. Politicsgoldseek

Resetting the Federal Debt

According to the US Treasury, the federal government owes $28.2 trillion. It crossed the “28” threshold on the last day of March. The debt was just under $25 trillion at the end of April a year ago. There’s no question it’s growing at a faster and faster pace, and now there’s the excuse of Covid to spend more.
Stockszycrypto.com

Chief Investment Officers Say Bitcoin Was Their Least Favorite Investment: Goldman Sachs Survey

Chief investment officers now consider Bitcoin as the least favorite in their investment priorities, according to the latest survey by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs conducted the survey during last week’s round table sessions attended by 25 CIOs. During those sessions, it asked the CIOs to give their views and outlook on investment assets, and the results are less pleasing for Bitcoin enthusiasts who were hoping for higher price rides this week. Bitcoin is the least favorite investment choice for 35 percent of the CIOs, although it performed better than initial public offerings (25%) and rate sensitivities (20%).
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deutsche Bank Warns of Global ‘Time Bomb' Coming Due to Rising Inflation

In an out-of-consensus forecast, Deutsche Bank is warning of a potential crisis coming from inflation. "The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society," the firm's economists said. Most on Wall Street and at the Fed see inflation is a temporary problem that will ebb as special...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Bond ETFs Commanding $1 Trillion Simply Shrug at the Fed’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered such a gift to the exchange-traded fund industry amid the throes of the pandemic that analysts say its exit will hardly be felt. The central bank on Monday will start reversing its surprise decision last March to scoop up bond ETFs as part of efforts to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus crash. That move ushered a surge of inflows into bond ETFs, meaning that even though the Fed itself ended up buying just $8.6 billion of debt funds, the market ballooned to be worth $1.1 trillion.
Businessawealthofcommonsense.com

Why Interest Rates Have to Stay Low For a Very Long Time

Inflation is finally here, at its highest level since the aftermath of the 2008 crisis:. We don’t know if it’s going to last but wages are finally rising, there is a shortage of seemingly everything right now, consumer balance sheets are shored up and ready to spend and commodities are finally rising.
Marketsetftrends.com

Negative Yields? A Tsunami of Liquidity is Pressuring the Cash Investor

The money market community is struggling with a 0% yield environment and a mountain of cash threatening to drive money market rates into negative territory. What are the alternatives for short-term investors?. A year ago, the U.S. Treasury funded itself with a war chest of cash ready to spend on...
BusinessBakersfield Californian

Yellen says higher interest rates would be ‘plus’ for US, Fed

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a...
BusinessBloomberg

One Reason U.S. Treasuries Don’t Seem That Worried About Inflation

In the aftermath of the 2008 subprime crisis, regulators became determined to stamp out the kind of funding stresses that had brought the financial system to its knees. Efforts at shoring up the system included new liquidity requirements that required large banks to hold big buffers of ostensibly safe and liquid assets that could be used to protect against outflows.