Some Day There May Be a Debt Crisis, So Sell Federal Assets Now

Chief investment officers now consider Bitcoin as the least favorite in their investment priorities, according to the latest survey by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs conducted the survey during last week’s round table sessions attended by 25 CIOs. During those sessions, it asked the CIOs to give their views and outlook on investment assets, and the results are less pleasing for Bitcoin enthusiasts who were hoping for higher price rides this week. Bitcoin is the least favorite investment choice for 35 percent of the CIOs, although it performed better than initial public offerings (25%) and rate sensitivities (20%).