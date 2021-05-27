Nominate your Hertfordshire care heroes
Nominations are now open for the 11th annual Hertfordshire Care Awards. Head of operations for Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA) Wesley Strahan Hughes said: "There has never been a more challenging year for our care sector in history, and we are proud to relaunch our awards this year after having to pause last year and present a celebration and thanksgiving virtual event in place of our usual recognition ceremony.www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk