Nominate your Hertfordshire care heroes

For more than a year, our state, and indeed the world, has been fighting against a pandemic in a way that has not been seen in over a century. This time, we have the benefit of countless experienced and professional medical personnel to guide us through it. Doctors, nurses, EMS workers, custodial staff, and many more employees throughout the health-care enterprise have worked day and night throughout this pandemic, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service to our communities.