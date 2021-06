Another Bo Burnham comedy special is just what the doctor ordered. Once he dropped the plan to release his one-man at-home show, comedy fans everywhere saw an extra sprinkle of sunlight in the air. Even though we knew nothing about the contents of the show until it arrived, you could expect there to be equal parts jokes, satire, criticism of sociological and cultural agendas, and of course, his patented existentialism. ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ became available for streaming on Netflix on May 30th, 2021, and it is named incredibly appropriately: both for the setting of the show and its theme.