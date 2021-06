The International Space Station is expected to offer two great, early morning, naked-eye viewing opportunities as it passes over central Pennsylvania this week. The ISS is expected to appear in our sky at 4:42 a.m. Friday, May 14, about the width of a fist at the end of an outstretched arm (10 degrees) above the northwest horizon. Over the next 7 minutes it will move toward the southeast, rising to a maximum height of 82 degrees before disappearing at 10 degrees above southeast.