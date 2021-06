The Beartooth Highway is often referred to as America's most beautiful drive and is scheduled to open Friday, May 28. The 68.7-mile drive offers some of the most incredible scenery in the entire country. When you reach the summit, which is 10,947 feet, you literally feel like you're on top of the world. Be careful though, the Beartooth Highway was named one of the most dangerous roads in America by Car and Driver Magazine. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of mountain goats grazing along the side of the road. Also, don't be surprised if you see skiers and snowmobilers near the top.