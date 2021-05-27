Cancel
Matagorda County, TX

Packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto beaches of Matagorda County, Texas

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Over the course of the last week, packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto the beaches of Matagorda County, Texas, authorities said. “Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Tuesday.

www.crossroadstoday.com
Texas Statebaycitysentinel.com

Albert Clinton Horton’s service to Texas began with revolution

Albert Clinton Horton was born September 4, 1798 in Hancock County, Georgia, son of William and Mary Thomas Horton. His father died when he was very young and later his mother married Colonel Samuel Dent, moving to LaGrange, Franklin County, Alabama in 1823. Albert Horton married Eliza Holliday in 1829,...
El Campo, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Police give chase after woman found sleeping in her vehicle

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Police cars hit during two-county chase Monday

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...