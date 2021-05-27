Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stansted Airport planning appeal: Uttlesford District Council's R4U administration under fire in wake of inquiry inspectors' verdict in favour of Manchester Airports Group

By Sinead Corr
bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new legal battle is being predicted after planning inspectors backed expansion at Stansted Airport and awarded costs set to top £1m against Uttlesford District Council (UDC). After a three-month hearing at the start of the year, the panel of three experts confirmed on Wednesday (May 26) that Manchester Airports...

www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Permission#Planning Inspectorate#The Inspectors#Uk#Public Officials#Administration Officials#Elected Officials#Preliminary Hearing#Campaign Officials#Udc#Mag#Stansted Expansion#Conservative#Sse Saw#Democrat#Stansted South#Stansted Airport Watch#Stansted North#Senior Council Officials#Airport Expansion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Related
LifestyleBBC

Stansted Airport to reclaim expansion appeal costs from council

Stansted Airport will look to reclaim "hundreds of thousands of pounds" from a council after it won its appeal over expansion plans. Uttlesford District Council last year rejected proposals to increase the Essex airport's passenger cap to 43 million a year. It was against the advice of officers who recommended...
LifestyleBBC

Stansted Airport wins planning appeal over expansion plans

Expansion plans for Stansted Airport have been approved by the Planning Inspectorate after an appeal. Uttlesford District Council last year rejected proposals to increase the Essex airport's passenger cap to 43 million a year. But it was against the advice of officers who recommended approval of proposals. London Stansted's managing...
U.K.The Guardian

London councils under fire for plans to build homes on play areas

Councils in London are facing resistance over plans to build homes on children’s play spaces in inner-city estates. Housebuilding plans are being drawn up across the capital in an attempt to reduce housing waiting lists. Southwark council alone aims to build 11,000 homes for social rent by 2043 and is looking for “under-utilised space” on existing estates. But residents say vital community spaces are being sacrificed.
EnvironmentBBC

Taunton Firepool revamp delayed by pollution ruling

Construction work on a former cattle market site has been delayed until the end of the year to allow for changes to help it comply with pollution limits. Somerset West and Taunton Council wants to redevelop its Firepool site in Taunton with shops, offices, a cinema and homes. The council...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Hulton Park revises plans for resort ahead of further public consultation

Plans to develop the Hulton Park Estate in Bolton into a major golf resort destination capable of hosting the Ryder Cup have been revised by owners Peel Land & Property. In 2020, Peel L&P secured planning permission for the development, which included a new golf course capable of hosting national and international events. Since then, the project team has reviewed the feedback received from the local community and project partners during and since previous consultations, to consider how it can bring forward a development that better reflects local aspirations for Hulton Park.
Travelhertfordshiremercury.co.uk

Luton and Stansted Airport: Travel red list 'to be expanded' with at least four more countries

In the latest planned shake-up to the Covid-19 traffic light travel system, more countries are expected to be added to the 'red list'. Prior to the relaxation of travel rules on May 17, a new system for overseas travel was introduced which categorised every country into one of three lists - green, amber and red - depending on how safe they are for travel to and from England.
EconomyBBC

Flat owners warning over rooftop developments

Leaseholders have warned about the potential dangers of adding rooftop developments to blocks of flats. It follows a change in the law which makes it easier for freeholders to build up to two extra storeys on top of their buildings. Some flat owners have said their homes have been left...
Taunton, MAtaunton-ma.gov

Video of Airport Administration Building Ground-breaking Ceremony

On May 13, 2021, the City of Taunton broke ground on the new Airport Administration Building. To watch a video of the ground-breaking (including interviews conducted by Pete Mozzone with airport officials, local officials, and others), please click here:. Below please find a copy of the press release issued on...
Politicsrenfrewtoday.ca

Thorny setbacks issue turned aside by Arnprior Council

Corner lot side-yard setbacks have been an issue in Arnprior’s newer subdivisions for sometime, and when a bylaw aimed at clarifying the regulations came back a second time before Town Council last Tuesday (May 25th), elected representatives punched holes in the proposal. Arnprior Mayor Walter Stack says when residents used...
Retailbdonline.co.uk

East London ‘Tesco town’ given all-clear by Redbridge council

Collaboration between supermarket firm and Weston Homes to provide nearly 1,300 homes in Goodmayes. Housebuilder Weston Homes and supermarket firm Tesco have secured a resolution to grant planning permission for their joint plans for a 1,280-home new urban village in Goodmayes, east London. The pair secured the go-ahead from Redbridge...
Politicsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Essex County Council leader Kevin Bentley says no libraries will shut

The new leader of Essex County Council says there will be no library closures – a stark U-turn after years of turmoil and one of the council’s most controversial plans. But Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) – the main campaign group against library closures – said while the decision is positive, believes that the threat of many libraries morphing into community hubs manned by volunteers remains.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Stansted airport unveils £70 million baggage system

London Stansted airport has revealed a new state-of-the-art baggage system, described as the “longest system of its type in the world”. The revamp took four years to complete and marks the largest upgrade to the airport’s baggage network since the terminal opened in 1991. The work was initially carried out in stages to minimise disruption, but the airport stated that the drop in traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant that it could be completed ahead of schedule.
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Council Approves Temporary Buildings at Greenhill School

The City Council approved a special use permit for seven portable temporary classrooms at Greenhill School at its May 25 meeting. The most recent anticipated campus upgrade at Greenhill School is the reconstruction of an existing science building. In order to complete this project, the school will need to temporarily place seven portable buildings, six to serve as temporary classrooms and one to house the bathrooms for these classrooms. This triggers the requirement for a new Special Use Permit to ensure that the quantity, location, appearance, and duration of the use of the proposed temporary classrooms are compatible with surrounding site conditions.
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Draft Environmental Assessment Released For Airport Plan

CHATHAM — The town may seek easements to trim or remove trees from 21 private parcels around the airport as part of a bid to improve the safety of runway approaches. The finding was included in a draft of the environmental assessment of the airport’s master plan update, recently released by the town.
Avon Park, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

AP council in closed session on airport dealings

AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council held a closed session Monday to discuss a potential lease agreement with Florida Airport Management, which seeks a long-term lease for the entire Avon Park Executive Airport. Mayor Garrett Anderson said the City Council agreed to have another “exempt” meeting (closed session)...
Aulander, NCDaily Advance

Tri-County Airport plans open house

AULANDER – Come on down!. Those who have been wanting the chance to get a closer look at the brand new terminal at Tri-County Airport will have the opportunity to do so soon. The Airport Authority board is hosting an Open House on Saturday, June 5 and the public from...