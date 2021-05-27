Stansted Airport planning appeal: Uttlesford District Council's R4U administration under fire in wake of inquiry inspectors' verdict in favour of Manchester Airports Group
A new legal battle is being predicted after planning inspectors backed expansion at Stansted Airport and awarded costs set to top £1m against Uttlesford District Council (UDC). After a three-month hearing at the start of the year, the panel of three experts confirmed on Wednesday (May 26) that Manchester Airports...www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk