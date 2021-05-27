Fred Warner confident contract will work itself out in due time
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he wants linebacker Fred Warner to be a member of the team "forever" and that he expects talks on a contract to make that happen will pick up sooner rather than later. Warner didn't delve into the timeline for contract conversations when he spoke to reporters, [more]www.49erswebzone.com