Fred Warner confident contract will work itself out in due time

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he wants linebacker Fred Warner to be a member of the team "forever" and that he expects talks on a contract to make that happen will pick up sooner rather than later. Warner didn't delve into the timeline for contract conversations when he spoke to reporters,

www.49erswebzone.com
