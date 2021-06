Nearly seven out of ten Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, according to a new Quinnipiac poll. But Trump remains extraordinarily popular within the GOP. Two-thirds of Republicans want to see him compete for The White House in the next presidential election. That same number – 66% – believe Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. Meanwhile, 85% of GOP respondents to the Quinnipiac Poll want to see 2022 congressional candidates who “mostly agree with Donald Trump.”