iPhone 13 rumors are heating up. Some are exciting, some... not so much

The iPhone 13 (or whatever Apple ends up calling its next flagship phone) should be here by September if release date rumors are to be believed. That puts us more than halfway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 releases, which means the Apple leaks are coming fast and furious, and the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon. The latest iPhone 13 rumor to set the internet abuzz is that Apple could release a bubblegum-pink iPhone by the end of the year. But that rumor ended up being more of a wish, since the online frenzy was based upon renders created by an artist on Instagram and then shared widely on Twitter.