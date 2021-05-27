Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 rumors are heating up. Some are exciting, some... not so much

By Karisa Langlo
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone 13 (or whatever Apple ends up calling its next flagship phone) should be here by September if release date rumors are to be believed. That puts us more than halfway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 releases, which means the Apple leaks are coming fast and furious, and the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon. The latest iPhone 13 rumor to set the internet abuzz is that Apple could release a bubblegum-pink iPhone by the end of the year. But that rumor ended up being more of a wish, since the online frenzy was based upon renders created by an artist on Instagram and then shared widely on Twitter.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone Xs#Iphone 11 Pro#Apple Watch#Android Phones#Ios#Heating#Samsung Galaxy#Twitter#Cnet#Iphone 2021#The Motorola Citrus#Iphone 11#Ltpo#Bloomberg#Elec#Google Pixel#Rumored Iphone#Camera Rumors#Iphone Release Dates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Instagram
Related
Technologymspoweruser.com

Google is teasing a major update to Wear OS

The virtual Google developer conference Google I/O is starting tomorrow and besides Android 12, Google is also teasing an update to the WearOS smartwatch platform. Unlike Android 12, nothing significant has leaked about the new version of Wear OS, but it must be good to convince Samsung to give up Tizen, which ended up being a pretty good if app-poor smartwatch operating system.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Start Saving for Apple's Rumored Folding iPhone

A folding iPhone might finally be in the works. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly has told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023. Kuo predicts that Apple plans to sell 15-20 million foldable phones the year of its launch. Kuo’s report says that the QHD+ flexible...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Kuo: Apple will ship an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will ship an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023. Kuo believes Apple will ship up to 20 million units. Apple will launch a new 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023 and ship up to 20 million units of the device according to a new report. Respected analyst...
Cell PhonesConnecticut Post

Apple Is Purportedly Working on a Foldable iPhone That Will Be Released in 2023. Here's What We Know.

For months, rumors surrounding Apple's foldable iPhone have circulated — and more details have emerged, thanks to a note seen by MacRumors. In a note to investors on Sunday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the smartphone giant is planning on releasing between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhones with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display two years from now. SDC will reportedly supply the display, while Samsung Foundry will serve as "the exclusive DDI [device driver interface] foundry provider."
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Foldable iPhone release date, design and patent rumours

It's easy to see the appeal in the concept - you could use a standard iPhone display when out and about, and when you want to play a game or read an article, simply ‘unfold’ the iPhone and increase the screen size to that of an iPad Mini. Alternatively, Apple could go down the same route as the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, halving the size of the smartphone display when not in use.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

Apple To Launch Foldable Phone In 2023, Emerge As 'Biggest Winner': Report

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) long-speculated foldable iPhone could arrive in 2023, according to reports that cited famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. What Happened: Apple is working on a foldable phone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, McRumors said, citing Kuo. Samsung Display will be the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry will likely be the exclusive DDI foundry provider, Kuo reportedly said.
Cell Phonesipadinsight.com

Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts Apple Will Release a Foldable iPhone in 2023

One of Ming-Chi Kuo’s specialties is giving us a longer-term view of Apple products based on early looks at new designs and possibly even experimental prototypes as they move into the overseas supply chain. We’ve heard from him about devices well ahead of their appearance in the everyday tech rumor mill before and now he’s back with his latest prediction.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone for 2023

Rumors about a foldable iPhone have bubbled up before, but a new one has more credibility. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023 according to documents seen by Engadget and an article from MacRumors. The report, based on an "industry survey," predicts that Apple plans to sell 15-20 million units in 2023.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Apple’s foldable iPhone plans get a more logical date

Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for a while now, with numerous concept designs floating around the internet. Now, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Macrumors) has shed some light on Apple’s foldable iPhone plans, and has also predicted an early estimate around how many units Apple might ship with its first foray in the world of foldable devices.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 rumors: Apple's camera bump could be getting even bigger in 2021

Apple's next flagship lineup is already the subject of an active rumor mill, and it's still months away from a release. The latest rumor around the iPhone 13, or whatever Apple decides to name the successor to last year's iPhone 12, concerns its design. MacRumors released new renders comparing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to the 12 and 12 Pro, illustrating the new phones' alleged increase in thickness and larger camera bump (here's every difference we expect between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13).
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Analyst predicts foldable iPhone with 8-inch display to arrive in 2023

A new investor note from TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will launch a foldable iPhone by 2023, reiterating an earlier report. Kuo said he believes the company could sell between 15 to 20 million units of the device. With several of Apple’s competitors already offering foldable devices, including...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

New iPad mini still coming this year, foldable iPhone in 2023

The iPad mini was noticeably absent during Apple’s big event last month. That’s not exactly surprising as the company seemed to focus more on its more powerful products, particularly the iPad Pros with Apple M1 silicon. That doesn’t exactly mean that the iPad mini that has been appearing in rumors since the start of the year will be a no-show. Instead, Ming-Chi Kuo says that the smaller slate has just been delayed to sometime later this year.
Cell PhonesMacworld

The iPhone 15 might have a foldable screen

While we’re still waiting to see just how small the notch on the iPhone 13 will be, often-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is looking a little further down the road. In a new report, Kuo predicts that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2023. A folding iPhone has been rumored...
Cell Phonestechnewsvision.com

Apple anticipated sending 20 million units of the first foldable iPhone in 2023

Back in March, solid expert Ming-Chi Kuo guaranteed that Apple is dealing with its first foldable iPhone that should be presented in 2023. In another financial backer note shared on Monday acquired by 9to5Mac, Kuo builds up the tales about a foldable iPhone, presently saying that the organization hopes to transport up to 20 million units of this model in its first year of deals.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Apple Foldable iPhone Release Date, Display Size Leaked By Top Analyst

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that a foldable iPhone is coming in 2023. He predicted that Apple will have an edge in the foldable phone market due to current technologies. Apple is expected to manufacture between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhone units, the analyst said. Apple...
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Apple Eyes 2023 Launch For 8-inch Folding iPhone According To Reliable Leaker

Once again, word from the rumor mill is that Apple is working on a foldable version of its popular iPhone, though it will not be ready for release this year or even next year. Instead, it bound for a launch sometime in 2023, according to notorious Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. No announcement has been made, but Kuo has been somewhat reliable in the past.
Cell Phoneshitechwiki.com

Foldable iPhone: towards a release in 2023 with an 8-inch screen!

We already knew that a foldable iPhone was in Apple’s boxes. And it could happen in two years according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for the reliability of his revelations. Last November, a leak told us that a foldable iPhone was planned for 2022. The Israeli site The Verifier even...