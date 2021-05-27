The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and the 298-guest Evrima will be back in the Mediterranean for the summer 2023 cruise season, according to a company statement. “We are excited to introduce our 2023 Mediterranean itineraries,” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We continue to see incredible interest in exploring these highly sought after destinations and are thrilled to be able to offer an extended season with more opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in the unique, vibrant cultures of the Mediterranean.”www.cruiseindustrynews.com