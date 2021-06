Karen Albritton has been named Chief Executive Officer of Walk West, an award-winning, full-service marketing agency based in Raleigh. With decades of experience launching digital, social media, and analytics at Capstrat, Ketchum and McKinney, Karen joins the team as it emerges from its origins as a start-up to a regional leader working with wonderful clients who value Walk West's relentless focus on results. Karen's impact will be immediate with her never-stop learning leadership style.