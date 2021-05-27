Cancel
High-capacity pseudocapacitive electrodes by valence engineering developed for desalination

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the researchers from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences used valence engineering to develop three manganese oxides as electrodes with different Mn valences for high-performance capacitive desalination. Reverse osmosis and thermal distillation are widely used to treat salt...

