Clay County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas...east central Kansas...north central Kansas and northeast Kansas will expire AT 7 AM CDT this morning. Heavy rainfall is moving out of the area. So the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 640 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rainfall from Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 315. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Ottawa County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saline River at Tescott. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 1:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying areas near the river flood. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, 30th Road bridge over the Saline River floods. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Southern parts of the city of Tescott are affected by flood waters.
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lyon; Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Americus, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Americus and Dunlap. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 137 and 139.
Brown County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Jackson, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Jackson; Nemaha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON SOUTHEASTERN NEMAHA AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodlawn, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Horton, Goff, Powhattan, Woodlawn and Kickapoo Reservation.
Cloud County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cloud FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLOUD COUNTY At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that a narrow swath of heavy rain fell across the warned area with amounts between 2 and 3 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Concordia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

NWS: Flood warnings continue for parts of the area

Flood warnings continue for parts of our area. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. A flood warning issued by the National Weather Service in Topeka remains in effect until 5:30 p.m. Sunday...
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Smoky Hill River near Enterprise This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Smoky Hill River near Enterprise Flood stage: 26.0 feet Latest stage: 8.5 feet at 8 AM Saturday Maximum Forecast Stage: 26.5 feet at 1 AM Monday May 17 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Sun 1pm 1am 1pm Smoky Hill River Enterprise 26.0 8.5 Sat 8am 8.6 8.8 17.2 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Narka, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Haddam, Narka and Mahaska.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain on Sunday

Heavy rains led to high water along rural creeks in eastern and southeastern Geary County Sunday. Garry Berges, Emergency Management Director, took one photo in the Clarks Creek area near Ascher Road. There was lowland flooding along Humboldt and Clarks Creeks. Temporary barricades had to be put up on Humboldt...
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alma and Volland.
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over St. George, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Wamego around 1020 PM CDT. Belvue around 1030 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1035 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Milford, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Riley around 955 PM CDT. Keats around 1000 PM CDT. Tuttle Creek Lake around 1010 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Jackson, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Waterville, Summerfield and Oketo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bremen to 4 miles west of Marysville to near Barnes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes and Bremen. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH