Brown County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Franklin, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson and Jefferson. * Until 10 AM CDT this morning * Thunderstorms with very heavy rain will continue to move across the watch area through mid morning.

alerts.weather.gov
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.
