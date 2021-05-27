Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Franklin, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson and Jefferson. * Until 10 AM CDT this morning * Thunderstorms with very heavy rain will continue to move across the watch area through mid morning.alerts.weather.gov