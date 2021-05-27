Cancel
Yum Brands has another acquisition in the works

By David A. Mann
Louisville Business First
 5 days ago
If this transaction goes through as expected it will be the third technology acquisition Yum Brands has made this year.

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

