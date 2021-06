For me, generally, biting insects like hornets, horse flies, black flies or other creeping or slithering critters are never cause for panic. Years ago, during my Navy days stationed in the South, an 8- foot snake had terrorized the married officer quarters, a housing complex where Diane and I lived. Reconstruction of the housing complex’s street drainage system had come to a screeching halt. The foreman of the project told me that his workers, who were standing around leaning on shovels, were on strike, as long as the snake insisted on slithering hither and yon about the neighborhood.