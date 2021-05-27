Cancel
Canterra Minerals Intersects 13.3 g/t Gold over 0.2 Metres at the Elm Zone and Makes a New Discovery at the Dogberry Target Drilling 11.0 g/t Gold over 0.3m at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the remaining nine drill holes completed during the winter 2021 drill program at the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding"), in central Newfoundland. Results are from the Elm Zone and the previously untested Dogberry target.

