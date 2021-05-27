Cancel
Benton and Sokoman Jointly Acquire Grey River Gold Project in Southern Newfoundland

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, together with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), the joint acquisition of the 324 claim (8,100 hectare) Grey River Gold Project in southern Newfoundland. The Property includes 11 claim units (275 hectares) optioned from local interests under letter agreements, more details to be released in the coming weeks. The Grey River acquisition is consistent with the newly formed Benton/Sokoman Alliance, which is targeting district-scale gold opportunities in Newfoundland.

