Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. We are excited to introduce ADAX, a new DeFi protocol based on the Cardano network to revolutionize transactions. The weaknesses of the current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus design of the Ethereum main-net are no longer news, as it has stunted the growth of Ethereum for a long time. Case in point, Ethereum’s 15 transactions per second is too slow, which consequently increases transaction costs to a record high.