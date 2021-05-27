UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Solid Biosciences (SLDB) at Buy, $7 PT

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.