Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Palermo has been enjoying focusing on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old entrepreneur thinks the lockdown because of the current health crisis has really given people a chance to feel good about themselves and practice self-love and self-care.

www.ftimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Palermo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Pandemic#Health Crisis#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthNewswise

Survey measures health care delays during pandemic’s beginning

Newswise — At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of Illinois Chicago researcher conducted a survey asking respondents if they experienced health care delays because of the pandemic. In addition to learning about the types of delays, the study also presented a unique opportunity to capture a historic moment at the pandemic’s beginning.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Taking care of one’s self in the midst of stigma and a pandemic

MURRAY — There has been a stigma around getting mental health treatment for quite some time. Many people view seeking mental health services as a weakness or feel alienated and deemed as “sick” for admitting to an issue. Healing emotional issues is just as important as physical issues and deserves to be treated the same. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It does not mean just one month in the year to seek help, but a time where we can advocate for and draw attention to the importance of seeking help.
Public HealthWashington Post

Loss and gain during a pandemic

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, it is time to update my monthly pandemic diary, which began in March 2020. This is the 15th entry. It is quite probable that next month’s entry will be the last one. To recap of the ongoing jumble of personal reactions the novel coronavirus has...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Drinking More During Pandemic

Dear Annie: Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don't drive anywhere. We don't have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it's something I've come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don't drive. I'm hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? -- Sipping.
Public HealthEclectablog

If you want people to go back to work, child care IS infrastructure, especially during a global pandemic

The following essay was written by my good friend Caitlin Muciek-Balkus, a young mother from the mid-Michigan area. In it, she describes the difficult position parents are in right now as things open up after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While I appreciate the strong desire of so many to get people back to work, I think it’s important that we all realize that things have changed, probably permanently, due to the pandemic. If we don’t begin making different choices in terms of how we support parents in America, far too many of them, mostly women, will be left with little choice but to leave the workplace while their kids are young.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Patients' Perceptions of Receiving Orthopaedic Care During a Pandemic

Background: Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has had a great effect on the health care landscape, including altering the availability and methods of orthopaedic care. There is little information regarding patients' perceptions of orthopaedic care during the pandemic. This study was designed to assess patient concerns surrounding orthopaedic care and determine what areas can be addressed to optimize orthopaedic care during this pandemic.
Mental HealthAntelope Valley Press

Compulsive behavior during pandemic

How are you holding up? With the vaccine roll-out going relatively smoothly, our lives may be returning to a sense of normalcy this year. The pandemic might have brought to the surface many fears in our lives. How do you cope with fear? You can choose to turn to compulsive behavior — repeating a task over and over (gambling, drinking, eating, sex, exercising, shopping, hoarding) — with the hopes it will improve your situation, but alas, it doesn’t.
actionunlimited.com

Re-Defining Self-Care for Parents

“Re-Defining Self Care for Parents” is a free workshop facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Heather O’Brien. Heather runs a free weekly group for parents in the first year of their baby’s life and has additional training in infant-parent mental health. This presentation will examine how the definition of self-care changes once we become a parent. The time and energy we have for ourselves and others changes dramatically after we welcome a child. However, the importance of caring for ourselves becomes even more important because it enhances our ability to care for our children, partners, and other family members. Participants will have the opportunity to define self-care for themselves and how to incorporate self-care into their daily lives. This workshop is ideal for couples; however, information will be shared in a way that can easily be communicated to spouses or partners if only one can attend. Email lmatthews@jri.org to register for this First Connections program which will be held via zoom on Thursday, June 10, 6:30-8:00 p.m. For information on the weekly Emotional Wellbeing After Baby group on Thursday mornings, contact Heather directly at hobrien@jri.org. For more information about First Connections, see www.firstconnections.org.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Study reveals pressures on critical care workforce during winter wave of pandemic

New research published in Anaesthesia (a journal of the Association of Anaesthetists) shows the huge pressure that anaesthesia and critical care staff in the UK have been under throughout the winter wave of COVID-19, as the number of newly admitted infected patients surged and most planned surgeries, including a substantial number of critical cancer operations, were canceled.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Lana Condor Shares The No. 1 Self-Care Ritual She Practices Daily During Quarantine

Ever since To All The Boys I've Loved Before came into our lives (and hearts), Lana Condor has endeared herself to many. Though she's officially wrapped her role as Lara Jean Covey, we're happy to know that we'll still be seeing lots of her in upcoming projects (like her recently confirmed HBO Max movie with Cole Sprouse) and as a global ambassador for Neutrogena.
Sioux Falls, SDNew Haven Register

Dentist donates care, helps college students during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls dental practice is helping students take a bite out of their college expenses. Rebecca Tjeerdsma is a junior working toward her engineering degree at Dordt University. She says the pandemic has brought on some financial burdens, but through a new program though a local dental clinic, she’s getting by.
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Laura Harrier Shares Her Easy Evening Makeup Look and the Skin-Care Routine That Cured Her Acne

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Model-actor Laura Harrier has graced screens for films like BlacKkKlansman and captured attention on the Oscars red carpet as well as the cover of magazines. Modeling since the age of 17, the model has spent more than her fair share of time in the makeup chair. But it wasn’t until her late twenties, when she struggled with cystic acne, that she developed a serious skin-care routine. “I think it was hormonal,” she explains. “I was traveling a ton and I was probably stressed. It was really alarming and upsetting…[and] that really forced me to get even more into skincare and do a lot of research and try to figure out how to balance what’s happening on my face.”
Public HealthPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Humor on walking during the pandemic

Columnist Greg Schwem shares his experience, observations, and trademark humor on walking during the pandemic. If you are struggling to find something, anything, positive about a year spent being cooped up inside, masked when venturing outside, and wondering if that sneeze is the first sign of a horrible disease, look no further than your feet.
Public HealthWSMV

Fostering or adopting during the pandemic

Last year, Covid took its toll on the number of people calling to foster or adopt a child. Now, a family shares their story in the hopes others will consider bringing a child into their home. News 4's Forrest Sanders has a report just for foster care awareness month.
RelationshipsKevinMD.com

Caring for caregivers post-pandemic

Health care systems in the United States are beginning to emerge from the devastation of the pandemic. Since the existential threat of COVID-19 first hit in March of 2020 and the waves kept rolling across the country, doctors, nurses, and other clinicians put themselves and their families at risk to save others.