Packers one of many NFL Teams Facing Huge Salary Cap Dilemmas; Rodgers and Adams Count for 29% of Packers’ Salary Cap

As a rookie in the NFL, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers has a lot to learn. Luckily, he has one of the best wideouts in the league to help him learn the ropes. Last week, Rodgers spoke to the media about the beginning of his NFL career. One of the things Rodgers was most excited about was picking up some tips of the trade from star receiver Davante Adams. The Packers rookie hopes to add some of Adams’ skills to his own repertoire.