Packers one of many NFL Teams Facing Huge Salary Cap Dilemmas; Rodgers and Adams Count for 29% of Packers’ Salary Cap

By David Keech
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay (OnFocus) – The NFL Salary Cap figures show most NFL teams are over the salary cap. Some teams, including the Green Bay Packers, are well over the cap. Aaron Rodgers’ contract status and the final year of Davante Adams’ contract are the two key contract matters that the Packers are trying to navigate this off-season, and each impacts the team’s salary cap situation tremendously.

