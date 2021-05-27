Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Travel + Leisure (TNL) Investor Meetings Highlight a Return to 2019 FCF Levels - Jefferies

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst David Katz reiterated a Buy rating and $78.00 price target on Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) after hosting a series of investor meetings increasing confidence that Wyndham Destinations core timeshare business should drive EBITDA and FCF to at least the 2019 run-rate next year.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcf#Travel Leisure#Vpg#Fcf#Streetinsider Premium#Tnl#Wyndham Destinations#Ebitda#Vpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) July weekly 55 and 55.50 calls active into investor meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 44; compared to its 52-week range of 40 to 111 into Virtual Investor meeting to be held on June 29. Call put ratio 6.8 calls to 1 put with focus on July weekly 55 and 55.50 calls.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) KOL Call Takeaways - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton reiterated a Buy rating and $41.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) PT Raised to $135 as Jefferies Sees MidCycle >20% Above 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) to $135.00 (from $130.00) noting that the strong industrial and consumer demand, low inventories, and customer order backlogs, indicate that the strong momentum of the past couple of quarters should continue for the rest of the year and into 2022.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) PT Lowered to $245 as Jefferies Sees a Temporary Near Term Margin Contraction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni lowered the price target on Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) to $245.00 (from $260.00) after looking more closely the company's long term margin potential. The company's 2Q EBITDA margin guidance of 25-28% was 350 bps below prior consensus and implies a 700 bp sequential moderation vs 1Q21 (mid-point), representing a key overhang. However, the company appears to be investing near-term in marketing and product to build on consumer habits that were cemented during the pandemic, indicating that the 2021 margin contraction is temporary.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $80 but Jefferies Retains Hold Rating After Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $80.00 (from $75.00) after the company delivered encouraging revenue results as it lapped an easy comp and benefitted from seasonal F4Q strength. Apps grew +7% y/y cc in F4Q while infrastructure grew +2% amid ongoing AWS/Azure/Google Cloud competition.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Upgraded to 'Buy' at Jefferies, Analyst Sees Significant Growth Opportunity in Coming Years

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) to "Buy" from "Hold" as he is confident investors could see "significant growth as a multiple-years-long buildup of content comes to fruition over the next 3-5 years."
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 478.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HDFC Bank Limited to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HDB)

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.24% of American Software worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Sport and Leisure 1-Day Volume Tops $573,792.00 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $83.65 million and approximately $573,792.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Jefferies Believes Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) Still Has Room to Grow

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic. Tenet Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target...