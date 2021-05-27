Travel + Leisure (TNL) Investor Meetings Highlight a Return to 2019 FCF Levels - Jefferies
Jefferies analyst David Katz reiterated a Buy rating and $78.00 price target on Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) after hosting a series of investor meetings increasing confidence that Wyndham Destinations core timeshare business should drive EBITDA and FCF to at least the 2019 run-rate next year.