Travel + Leisure (TNL) Investor Meetings Highlight a Return to 2019 FCF Levels - Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni lowered the price target on Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) to $245.00 (from $260.00) after looking more closely the company's long term margin potential. The company's 2Q EBITDA margin guidance of 25-28% was 350 bps below prior consensus and implies a 700 bp sequential moderation vs 1Q21 (mid-point), representing a key overhang. However, the company appears to be investing near-term in marketing and product to build on consumer habits that were cemented during the pandemic, indicating that the 2021 margin contraction is temporary.