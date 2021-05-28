Cancel
Police identify man stabbed to death inside Lyell Avenue apartment

By Spectrum News Staff
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have released the name of the man who they say was stabbed to death inside an apartment on Lyell Avenue this week. Officers responded to Lyell Avenue near Saratoga Avenue around midnight Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Terrell Coles with at least one stab wound to his upper body. Coles was taken by ambulance to URMC, where he was pronounced dead.

