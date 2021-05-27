Police: Man, child shot outside a motel near Orlando

EATONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man and a child were shot outside a central Florida motel on Thursday morning, police said.

A car pulled up at the Hometown Suites in Eatonville just before 5 a.m. and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police that the child was running when he was struck by a bullet, news outlets reported. The shooter got back into a silver Kia, which drove away.

Their conditions were not immediately available, and no additional details were released.

An investigation is underway.

Eatonville is in Orange County near Orlando.