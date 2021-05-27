Cancel
Eatonville, FL

Police: Man, child shot outside a motel near Orlando

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EATONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man and a child were shot outside a central Florida motel on Thursday morning, police said.

A car pulled up at the Hometown Suites in Eatonville just before 5 a.m. and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police that the child was running when he was struck by a bullet, news outlets reported. The shooter got back into a silver Kia, which drove away.

Their conditions were not immediately available, and no additional details were released.

An investigation is underway.

Eatonville is in Orange County near Orlando.

The Associated Press

